GERASCOPIA: THE WRONG PLACES UPDATE IS OUT

This is a Massive Update to Gerascopia, Adding 4 New Areas, Multiple QoL and Settings, More Endings. Etc. This will most likely be the last big update, thank you for playing and sticking with development.
The Patchnotes are Below:
New Changes
-Fishing Materials now show up in the menu when you get any of them.
-Added 4 New Areas
-Options are now available! You can change effects/volume/brightness
-Game Settings are now available! You can change specific flags in the game that can alter or make exploring easier!
-Added a new Ending
-Controls! If you really dont like the P/O/SHIFT Layout, this is for you!
-Controller Support! Its pretty light ATM and allows for mild adjustments. Tested on Dualshock.
-Added multiple movement techniques
-Added more critters
-Added More Music Tracks
-Adjusted Movement slightly
-Added a new Ending
-Adjusted Volumes of certain effects/creatures
-The Chance to find a secret room has drastically increased
-More secret rooms have been added
-Adjusted chance of random sfx playing
-Reduced Game Size
-Improved General Performance Involving Effects and Darkness Code. This will most likely not be noticable but its worth mentioning.
Bug Fixes (General)
-Fixed bug where you could prompt the gun pickup animation but never get the gun
-Fixed Audio bug where volume would jump incredibly high very fast (Im so sorry about that one LMAO)
-Fixed bug involving using your gun on a wall
-When dying, if you opened your menu up the menu would persist.
-When dying, if you held a direction while dying, your momentum would persist.
-Fixed a problem with the fullscreen option where Fullscreening would permenently change your minimum screen size and cause other applications to change size as well
Fishing Minigame
-Increased Input Leniency by 2 Frames
Area 1 Changes
-Fixed minor visual problems
-Added a visual blockade in a particular spot that looked like you could slide through it
-Adjusted the monsters AI Slightly [Barely Noticable but worth mentioning. its still a buggy mess]
-Fixed visual error where the Fear state would last even after the monster stopped chasing you
Area 2 Changes
-Fixed multiple walls that could not be grabbed onto, specifically in the area with the monster.
-Fixed bug where you could clip into the wall during the Monster chase
-Fixed bug where a wall wasnt flush by like, half a pixel, so if you went into it on the right momentum you'd get stuck nd die to the guy
-Fixed some visual problems with the water
-Fixed bug where you could appear in front of the water object
-Once escaping a chase, the monster will dissapear 250% faster
-The monster can only kill you when the chase event happens. This has been implemented due to fringe cases where the monster
would swim into you on accident without triggering a flag, causing an unfair death.
Area 3 Changes
-Reduced Volume of Area Themes
-Fixed bug where sitting near the fireplace could crash the game under certain circumstances.
-Fixed Audio bug where the music wouldnt transition in the Area 3 Savepoint to Atmospheric Music
Area 4 Changes
-Increased Volume of Area Themes
-Destroying the 4th orb now flashes the screen and tells you the door is open
-Fixed bug where the game could crash after destroying the 4th orb
Area 5 Changes
-Adjusted what happens when you break both orbs in Area 2
Area 6
-Added
Area 7
-Added
Area 8
-Added
Area 9
-Added
