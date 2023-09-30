GERASCOPIA: THE WRONG PLACES UPDATE IS OUT

This is a Massive Update to Gerascopia, Adding 4 New Areas, Multiple QoL and Settings, More Endings. Etc. This will most likely be the last big update, thank you for playing and sticking with development.

The Patchnotes are Below:

New Changes

-Fishing Materials now show up in the menu when you get any of them.

-Added 4 New Areas

-Options are now available! You can change effects/volume/brightness

-Game Settings are now available! You can change specific flags in the game that can alter or make exploring easier!

-Added a new Ending

-Controls! If you really dont like the P/O/SHIFT Layout, this is for you!

-Controller Support! Its pretty light ATM and allows for mild adjustments. Tested on Dualshock.

-Added multiple movement techniques

-Added more critters

-Added More Music Tracks

-Adjusted Movement slightly

-Added a new Ending

-Adjusted Volumes of certain effects/creatures

-The Chance to find a secret room has drastically increased

-More secret rooms have been added

-Adjusted chance of random sfx playing

-Reduced Game Size

-Improved General Performance Involving Effects and Darkness Code. This will most likely not be noticable but its worth mentioning.

Bug Fixes (General)

-Fixed bug where you could prompt the gun pickup animation but never get the gun

-Fixed Audio bug where volume would jump incredibly high very fast (Im so sorry about that one LMAO)

-Fixed bug involving using your gun on a wall

-When dying, if you opened your menu up the menu would persist.

-When dying, if you held a direction while dying, your momentum would persist.

-Fixed a problem with the fullscreen option where Fullscreening would permenently change your minimum screen size and cause other applications to change size as well

Fishing Minigame

-Increased Input Leniency by 2 Frames

Area 1 Changes

-Fixed minor visual problems

-Added a visual blockade in a particular spot that looked like you could slide through it

-Adjusted the monsters AI Slightly [Barely Noticable but worth mentioning. its still a buggy mess]

-Fixed visual error where the Fear state would last even after the monster stopped chasing you

Area 2 Changes

-Fixed multiple walls that could not be grabbed onto, specifically in the area with the monster.

-Fixed bug where you could clip into the wall during the Monster chase

-Fixed bug where a wall wasnt flush by like, half a pixel, so if you went into it on the right momentum you'd get stuck nd die to the guy

-Fixed some visual problems with the water

-Fixed bug where you could appear in front of the water object

-Once escaping a chase, the monster will dissapear 250% faster

-The monster can only kill you when the chase event happens. This has been implemented due to fringe cases where the monster

would swim into you on accident without triggering a flag, causing an unfair death.

Area 3 Changes

-Reduced Volume of Area Themes

-Fixed bug where sitting near the fireplace could crash the game under certain circumstances.

-Fixed Audio bug where the music wouldnt transition in the Area 3 Savepoint to Atmospheric Music



Area 4 Changes

-Increased Volume of Area Themes

-Destroying the 4th orb now flashes the screen and tells you the door is open

-Fixed bug where the game could crash after destroying the 4th orb

Area 5 Changes

-Adjusted what happens when you break both orbs in Area 2

Area 6

-Added

Area 7

-Added

Area 8

-Added

Area 9

-Added