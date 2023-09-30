 Skip to content

Game Collector update for 30 September 2023

Minor Bug Fixes

  • "Game God" achievement could not be achieved, it is fixed now. If you have all the other 19 achievements, you should get the achievement once you open the game.

  • Programming job salary wasn't multiplied with the difficulty money boost, so the beginner programmer job would pay as much as advanced. Now beginner pays x3 as it should.

  • Not a bug, but a convenient change: The UI will be anchored to the top right corner when playing the taxi driver minigame, which makes it easier to see the road.

