"Game God" achievement could not be achieved, it is fixed now. If you have all the other 19 achievements, you should get the achievement once you open the game.
Programming job salary wasn't multiplied with the difficulty money boost, so the beginner programmer job would pay as much as advanced. Now beginner pays x3 as it should.
Not a bug, but a convenient change: The UI will be anchored to the top right corner when playing the taxi driver minigame, which makes it easier to see the road.
Game Collector update for 30 September 2023
Minor Bug Fixes
