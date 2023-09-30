Small update

New stuff!
- Large Pencil: Throw a large pencil that burrows through most enemies and walls! you just have to pick it up afterwords...
Changes!
- Changed Spicy Coffee to not hinder movement if you are hugging a wall, this also makes it so you can actually move while hugging a wall.
- Added some GAMEOVER text after you die, and you will be booted back to the main menu after 3 seconds.
Upcoming!
I have a content update _hopefully _coming soon that will introduce some more things into Tax Evasion!
- New Items!
- New Enemies!
- New Rooms!
Changed files in this update