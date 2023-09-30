 Skip to content

Tax Evasion update for 30 September 2023

Small update

Build 12326007

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New stuff!

  • Large Pencil: Throw a large pencil that burrows through most enemies and walls! you just have to pick it up afterwords...

Changes!

  • Changed Spicy Coffee to not hinder movement if you are hugging a wall, this also makes it so you can actually move while hugging a wall.
  • Added some GAMEOVER text after you die, and you will be booted back to the main menu after 3 seconds.

Upcoming!
I have a content update _hopefully _coming soon that will introduce some more things into Tax Evasion!

  • New Items!
  • New Enemies!
  • New Rooms!

