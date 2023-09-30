Major Content Update: v1.1

Biggest feature:
Goodies (LVL2) complete re-work.
You work while shrunken. Yes. You work while shrunken.
More scenes, including:
April+Mara (more embarrassing if you have diapers on)
Diapers functionality:
Diapers are now more visible and reduce damage during kicks on the groin and during spanking.
Kelly Questline +1 Quest
Sharylin Questliine +1 Quest
Genia Questline +1 Quest
Ms Herlinda: Bad Ending (very violent / brutal)
Teacher-Ambush events (at night)
Bullying:
You will get bullied you when you have low reputation.
Lower Reputation means: More bullying and more consequences from getting bullied!
Overall a lot of bugfixes and improvements!
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update