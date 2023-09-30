Major Content Update: v1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12325982 · Last edited 30 September 2023 – 21:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Biggest feature:

Goodies (LVL2) complete re-work.

You work while shrunken. Yes. You work while shrunken.

More scenes, including:

April+Mara (more embarrassing if you have diapers on)

Diapers functionality:

Diapers are now more visible and reduce damage during kicks on the groin and during spanking.

Kelly Questline +1 Quest

Sharylin Questliine +1 Quest

Genia Questline +1 Quest

Ms Herlinda: Bad Ending (very violent / brutal)

Teacher-Ambush events (at night)

Bullying:

You will get bullied you when you have low reputation.

Lower Reputation means: More bullying and more consequences from getting bullied!

Overall a lot of bugfixes and improvements!

Enjoy!