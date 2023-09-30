 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Femdom University Prequel update for 30 September 2023

Major Content Update: v1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12325982 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Biggest feature:
Goodies (LVL2) complete re-work.
You work while shrunken. Yes. You work while shrunken.

More scenes, including:
April+Mara (more embarrassing if you have diapers on)

Diapers functionality:
Diapers are now more visible and reduce damage during kicks on the groin and during spanking.

Kelly Questline +1 Quest
Sharylin Questliine +1 Quest
Genia Questline +1 Quest
Ms Herlinda: Bad Ending (very violent / brutal)
Teacher-Ambush events (at night)

Bullying:
You will get bullied you when you have low reputation.
Lower Reputation means: More bullying and more consequences from getting bullied!

Overall a lot of bugfixes and improvements!

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2520591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link