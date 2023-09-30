Update Notes (Version 1.27 :: September 30, 2023)

Fixed an issue where a non-functional ninth Senet set was unintentionally accessible in the Customizable Board Mode after completing the campaign, leading to a game-starting error (Thank you, XTS, for your feedback on that issue).
Version 1.27:
- Fixed the Customizable Board Menu allowing players to access the next Board before unlocking it through the Campaign.
- Fixed the Customizable Board Menu displaying a non-functional ninth Senet set after completing the campaign.
- Fixed the Customizable Board light values of Panehesy's Senet.
Changed files in this update