Hotfix 3 for 0.0.9

NEW
- Added Audio Input Device option so players can now choose the microphone they would like to use.
- Added Audio Input Volume option.
- Added Audio Output Device option so players can now choose the output device they would like audio to be received from.
UPDATES
- Updated the Database UI to make it more intuitive and easier for new players to learn.
- Updated Embodiment player tip popups to be more informational and adjusted some other helpful tips.
- Updated the audio for the Swing Ride event so that it is distinguishable from the teacups event.
- Increased outdoor movement speed of Astral Form.
- Decreased the distance at which Spirit Charm entities are required to reach players before killing them.
- Removed text regarding traits (old system from 0.0.8 and prior)
FIXES
- Fixed an issue where spirit charm entities would still kill players that entered hiding spots while in Astral Form.
- Fixed an issue where players could not kill Hallucinations if they left the Dungeon and re-entered in Astral Form.
- Fixed an issue with teacups and swing ride at the Amusement Park no longer rotation after the first time they are activate through their associated event.
- Fixed an issue where the waypoint for the Train Station Dungeon was not appearing where it should on the map.
