On Dark Terms update for 30 September 2023

Hotfix 3 for 0.0.9

On Dark Terms update for 30 September 2023

Hotfix 3 for 0.0.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

  • Added Audio Input Device option so players can now choose the microphone they would like to use.
  • Added Audio Input Volume option.
  • Added Audio Output Device option so players can now choose the output device they would like audio to be received from.

UPDATES

  • Updated the Database UI to make it more intuitive and easier for new players to learn.
  • Updated Embodiment player tip popups to be more informational and adjusted some other helpful tips.
  • Updated the audio for the Swing Ride event so that it is distinguishable from the teacups event.
  • Increased outdoor movement speed of Astral Form.
  • Decreased the distance at which Spirit Charm entities are required to reach players before killing them.
  • Removed text regarding traits (old system from 0.0.8 and prior)

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where spirit charm entities would still kill players that entered hiding spots while in Astral Form.
  • Fixed an issue where players could not kill Hallucinations if they left the Dungeon and re-entered in Astral Form.
  • Fixed an issue with teacups and swing ride at the Amusement Park no longer rotation after the first time they are activate through their associated event.
  • Fixed an issue where the waypoint for the Train Station Dungeon was not appearing where it should on the map.

