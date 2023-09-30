 Skip to content

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 30 September 2023

Build 0.309

Build 12325892 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Potential fix bug where asterouids labelled as nanofactory in error. remove steel from atmosphere gen.
-Update gates for mods and seeds recipe
-Prevent structure destroy items built on it bug, in grenade and player rag doll.
-Prevent sparks on damage on rag doll and grenade.
-Cannot use consume thruster fuel
-Mods can be scavenged off dead bodies
-Fix enemy base SFX destroy volume.
-Correct recipe on glass curved walls and windows.
-Fix updated thruster description
-Fix lose structure when click to unpack when placed into active hotbar slot automatically regression (hopefully really done now!)

Changed files in this update

