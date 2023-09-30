Build 0.309

-Potential fix bug where asterouids labelled as nanofactory in error. remove steel from atmosphere gen.

-Update gates for mods and seeds recipe

-Prevent structure destroy items built on it bug, in grenade and player rag doll.

-Prevent sparks on damage on rag doll and grenade.

-Cannot use consume thruster fuel

-Mods can be scavenged off dead bodies

-Fix enemy base SFX destroy volume.

-Correct recipe on glass curved walls and windows.

-Fix updated thruster description

-Fix lose structure when click to unpack when placed into active hotbar slot automatically regression (hopefully really done now!)