Hello everyone,

just a small patch today, changing the default graphics settings.

They used to be set to some mix of low and high settings where also animations were off.

Now, the default graphics settings are "high".

If you have been struggling with not seeing animation, just turn it on in your graphics settings.

Happy playing!