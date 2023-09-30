Update 0.99.2 is out! - Typos, mission patches and Mercury VR joystick



Reentry has been patched to 0.99.2, with the main focus on fixing the issues and content pull requests contributed by the community at the games GitHub.

Almost 100 issues and Pull Requests has been addressed and merged into the game and the games flight manuals. This means that multiple missions has been patched to correct bugs, typos, structure and logic.

I have exported the latest versions of the manuals, all available in-game (Academy, or SHIFT+M in cockpit) or on the games web page.

I have corrected issues related to the Mercury save state logic, and applied a patch that saves the notes you have made in the Mission Pad in all programs (Mercury, Gemini, Apollo).

This patch rolls out the new VR enabled attitude control stick in Mercury. To use it, move the controller on it, press the Grab button and hold it in, while you tilt the controller forward/back for pitch, left/right for yaw and twist it for roll. A later iteration will also take into account the hand movement to ease the work on the wrist, but this is a start.