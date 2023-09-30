 Skip to content

Bombshell Barista: Speed Dating update for 30 September 2023

Release Bug Fixes

Build 12325868

Hello, everyone!

This update should (hopefully) take care of the issues in the Eli route, as well as fix Steam achievements!
...if it doesn't, expect another patch ASAP. :'D

