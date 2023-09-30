 Skip to content

The Dev: Escape The Blockchain update for 30 September 2023

Patch #3 - Cutscenes

Patch #3 - Cutscenes

30 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Cut scenes are now skippable with the space bar or gamepad [A] button. Originally it was intended to not be skippable for the memes, but it seems the joke was lost upon the ponzis. Keep Devving!

Changed files in this update

