- Cut scenes are now skippable with the space bar or gamepad [A] button. Originally it was intended to not be skippable for the memes, but it seems the joke was lost upon the ponzis. Keep Devving!
The Dev: Escape The Blockchain update for 30 September 2023
Patch #3 - Cutscenes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2391301
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update