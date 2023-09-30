 Skip to content

Element TD 2 update for 30 September 2023

Last Element TD 2 Feature Update

It's been a long time but there were a few things that we still wanted to add!

Fixes

  • Path Hover has been added to the game! Simply hover over any spawn portal to see where the creeps are going.
  • Massive localization improvements. Almost complete coverage. Only Chinese, Spanish, and Swedish at the moment but more languages coming soon.
  • Texture resolution of most creeps and a few builders upscaled.

If you're fluent in German, Italian, French, Japanese, Turkish, Korean, Russian, Romanian, Portuguese, or Czech and willing to help translate please let us know on Discord or DM me.

This will be the last feature update but there are still hotfixes to come that will add more language support. We hope that you continue to enjoy Element TD 2!

