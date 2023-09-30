• Fixed Super Kraken spamming big laser.
• Dummies have bigger hitboxes.
• Quantity Wood flimsy raft time slightly increased.
Super Raft Boat Together update for 30 September 2023
v1.1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
