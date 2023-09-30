 Skip to content

Super Raft Boat Together update for 30 September 2023

v1.1.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed Super Kraken spamming big laser.
• Dummies have bigger hitboxes.
• Quantity Wood flimsy raft time slightly increased.

