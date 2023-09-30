 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Within a Dead City update for 30 September 2023

Minor Patch v 1.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12325728 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a few bugs from the latest 1.3 version and adds a nice new feature for Wizards.

  • If a wizard would be killed by a monster and they have a Teleport spell ready, they will instead teleport back to the Guild Hall with 1 HP.
  • Support missions now end if the supported hero is resting at home.
  • Fixed a bug where legendary weapons only gave half the bonus they were supposed to.
  • Fixed a typo with the Thief's starting weapon.
  • Merchants now gain 1 Exp. each turn they spend improving or repairing a building.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2345911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link