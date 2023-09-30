Minor Patch v 1.3.4

This patch fixes a few bugs from the latest 1.3 version and adds a nice new feature for Wizards.
- If a wizard would be killed by a monster and they have a Teleport spell ready, they will instead teleport back to the Guild Hall with 1 HP.
- Support missions now end if the supported hero is resting at home.
- Fixed a bug where legendary weapons only gave half the bonus they were supposed to.
- Fixed a typo with the Thief's starting weapon.
- Merchants now gain 1 Exp. each turn they spend improving or repairing a building.
