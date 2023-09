Share · View all patches · Build 12325698 · Last edited 30 September 2023 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy

The following bugs were fixed:

Fixed bug on fall damage.

Fixed bug when transporting the fuel block.

Fixed bug of text overflow in the control room action screens.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

