Command list population performance improvements
Frame time sampling fix
Shadow map terrain primitive culling improvements
Prototypers update for 30 September 2023
Update 9/30/2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Command list population performance improvements
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2058981 Depot 2058981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update