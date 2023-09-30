Quality of a Life Time Update (Thank You ❤)

Thank you all for your continuous support ❤

I just finished working on an update that improves the gameplay by miles!

Basically... Pause Menu... YAY 🤣

It took me a while to work on a pause menu because Unity's method of doing a pause

menu seems convoluted, but it kind of worked out.

So the pause menu includes the control manual so that you can double check

the controls before engaging in battle.

Speaking of Control Manual, I did a remake on the design and now hopefully

its looking more appealing and less confusing.

Lastly, I did other bug fixing and Added combat voices for Alpha that was

missing during Chapter 5 (Julia's Part)

Overall I think this is the most polished version of HUMANS CONNECT

going back a year ago... the game looked bad and unplayable on the release

but with your support and a lot of hard work I've put into this, the game finally

looks exactly how I envisioned it. It was impossible for me as a one man army

to do everything but thankfully it all worked out.

Once again, Thank you all... I am really grateful and very happy that you checked

out HUMANS CONNECT and shared it to others.

Will keep posting more about the game in near future

Including the upcoming content I am working on...

Take care of yourselves and have a great Day 😘