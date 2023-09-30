Patch Notes - Update 1.0.3

Changes:

Added: Introduced more bot names.

Added: Introduced new welcome texts.

Changes: Servers are no longer locked to specific regions.

Changes: The invite button on the friends menu has been replaced by the users steam level

Changes: Server ping has been replaced by a flag representing the country.

Changes: Players with a VAC ban on their account can no longer host online lobbies.

Changes: Made some slight adjustments to the game icon

Fixes:

Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where players could attempt to join a friend who is on the main menu.

Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where the slimed particle effect would appear to glow white on some laptops.

Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where clients show up with the incorrect username on the tab-menu for the host.

Exploit Fix: Resolved an exploit where players could emote mid-air.

Exploit Fix: Resolved an exploit where the host's IP would be public.

Performance:

Performance: Made some minor session performance improvements.

Performance: Reduced ethernet usage

Removed:

Cleanup: Removed some unused code.

Note 1: Due to the switch to a new online subsystem, bugs are expected.

Note 2: Not all countries have flags, and in such cases, a globe flag will be used.

Note 3: The users steam level can take a while to load.

Thank you for playing!