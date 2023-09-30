 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RoundRunners Playground update for 30 September 2023

Patch Notes - Update 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12325647 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

Added: Introduced more bot names.
Added: Introduced new welcome texts.
Changes: Servers are no longer locked to specific regions.
Changes: The invite button on the friends menu has been replaced by the users steam level
Changes: Server ping has been replaced by a flag representing the country.
Changes: Players with a VAC ban on their account can no longer host online lobbies.
Changes: Made some slight adjustments to the game icon

Fixes:

Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where players could attempt to join a friend who is on the main menu.
Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where the slimed particle effect would appear to glow white on some laptops.
Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where clients show up with the incorrect username on the tab-menu for the host.
Exploit Fix: Resolved an exploit where players could emote mid-air.
Exploit Fix: Resolved an exploit where the host's IP would be public.

Performance:

Performance: Made some minor session performance improvements.
Performance: Reduced ethernet usage

Removed:

Cleanup: Removed some unused code.

Note 1: Due to the switch to a new online subsystem, bugs are expected.
Note 2: Not all countries have flags, and in such cases, a globe flag will be used.
Note 3: The users steam level can take a while to load.

Thank you for playing!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2455261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link