Patch Notes - Update 1.0.3

Changes:
Added: Introduced more bot names.
Added: Introduced new welcome texts.
Changes: Servers are no longer locked to specific regions.
Changes: The invite button on the friends menu has been replaced by the users steam level
Changes: Server ping has been replaced by a flag representing the country.
Changes: Players with a VAC ban on their account can no longer host online lobbies.
Changes: Made some slight adjustments to the game icon
Fixes:
Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where players could attempt to join a friend who is on the main menu.
Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where the slimed particle effect would appear to glow white on some laptops.
Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where clients show up with the incorrect username on the tab-menu for the host.
Exploit Fix: Resolved an exploit where players could emote mid-air.
Exploit Fix: Resolved an exploit where the host's IP would be public.
Performance:
Performance: Made some minor session performance improvements.
Performance: Reduced ethernet usage
Removed:
Cleanup: Removed some unused code.
Note 1: Due to the switch to a new online subsystem, bugs are expected.
Note 2: Not all countries have flags, and in such cases, a globe flag will be used.
Note 3: The users steam level can take a while to load.
Thank you for playing!
Changed files in this update