Up Against Aliens update for 30 September 2023

Tiny pause menu change

Up Against Aliens update for 30 September 2023 · Build 12325617

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed the quit button while playing the game be a quit to menu button where you can switch to other game types or completely quit the game from there.

