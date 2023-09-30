Haunted Seas - Halloween Event!

Set Sail on Haunted Seas for Halloween!

Throughout October, celebrate Paper Pirates’ spookiest seasonal event by taking part in the Halloween-themed Haunted Seas event! Running from 1st October - 31st October, a whole host of spooky goings on are waiting for you.

Seasonal Trait: The Werewolf

Our seasonal trait for Haunted Seas is The Werewolf.

On odd numbered days, when the moon is in its crescent phase, The Werewolf is weakened. Any votes cast by The Werewolf on these days will only have a voting power of one, regardless of their rank on the ship.

However, on even numbered days, when the moon is full, The Werewolf is strengthened! Any votes cast by The Werewolf on these days will have double their usual voting power. Yikes! They might even start throwing people overboard all on their own...

Will you get hunted by The Werewolf?

No Tricks Here, only Treats!

To celebrate Haunted Seas, every day you'll receive a unique Treat bounty task! Complete the task to open a spooky treat, which contains some unique outfit customisation options you can't obtain anywhere else!

There's two outfits, for a combined total of eight items, to collect throughout Haunted Seas. Make sure to complete your tasks every day, and get ready to dress up!

Limited Time Customisation Options

During Haunted Seas, Sam Sherbot and Nat O’Bother have some new customisation options available to unlock in the Shop Ship! If you buy a customisation option during Haunted Seas, you can use it all year round - but the items will be disappearing from sale when the event is over, so don’t delay and buy today!

The full list of Ship Shop items available during Haunted Seas is:

Outfit Shop

Face - Animal (Bat)

Face - Animal (Cat)

Face - Eyeball

Face - Frankenstein’s Monster

Face - Ghost

Face - Mummified

Face - Pumpkin

Face - Robot

Face - Spider

Face - Witch

Face - Face Paint (Bat)

Face - Face Paint (Web)

Top Hair - Bride of Frankenstein

Top Hair - Widow’s Peak

Top Hair - Flat Top

Side Hair - Spider

Accessories - Fangs

Headwear - Hairpin (Spider)

Headwear - Hairpin (Bat)

Headwear - Pendant (Pumpkin)

Shirt - Skeletal

Shirt - Tee (Webs)

Shirt - Mummified

Shirt - Jester

Shirt - Robot

Coat - Bat Wings

Coat - Vampire Cloak

Coat - Witch Cloak

Coat - Banana

Coat - Pumpkin

Coat - Ghost

Legs - Skeletal

Legs - Mummified

Legs - Witch’s Skirt

Legs - Robot

Hands - Skeletal

Hands - Patchwork

Hands - Mummified

Hands - Jester (Sceptre)

Hands - Jester (Glove)

Hands - Robot

Feet - Skeletal

Feet - Mummified

Feet - Witch’s Heels

Feet - Jester

Feet - Robot

Ship Shop

Sails - Haunted Sails

Masts - Haunted Mast I

Masts - Haunted Mast II

Masts - Haunted Mast III

Figurehead - Skeleton

Hulls - Haunted Hull

Additionally, during Haunted Seas, pirates can wear the Witch Hat and the Pumpkin Stalk! These hats are available to everyone in voyages started during the event to help them magic up a plan to find the ghosts. Once the event’s over, the hats will disappear from your collection until next year, so be sure to wear them while you can!

Trick or Treat?

Go on a sailing adventure during the Haunted Seas event, and the Halloween Spirits may appear to one of the crew. During the Event phase of the game, the Trick or Treat? event may activate for the duration of Haunted Seas, offering a randomly chosen pirate a choice. Will they take the easy option and choose a treat, or are they feeling brave and willing to risk a trick?

Haunted Seas Bots

Invite some bots into your game during the Haunted Seas event, and you may find some of the regular crew replaced with new, super spooky Halloween-themed bots! They’ll only join your games during the Haunted Seas event, but each has their own dastardly personality and appearance for you to enjoy.