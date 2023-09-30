English
############Content################
[Enemy]New Enemy: Scarecrow
[The Paddy Field]Added some scarecrows.
[The Paddy Field]Some normal scarecrow decorations may suddenly turn into scarecrow enemies if you get close.
[The Paddy Field]Added a warning sign outside the entrance.
简体中文
############Content################
【敌人】新敌人：稻草人
【水田】加入了一些稻草人。
【水田】一些人畜无害的稻草人装饰物可能会在你靠近的时候突然变成稻草人敌人。
【水田】在入口外加入了一个警示板。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 30 September 2023
Update, Version 20230930
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update