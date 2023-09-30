 Skip to content

Caster's Trap update for 30 September 2023

Version 1.1 is now Live!

30 September 2023

  • Mouse/touch controls have been optimized for the entire game
  • Cursor change
  • Added hints to puzzles
  • Companion passthrough enabled sooner
  • Minor bug fixes

