- Mouse/touch controls have been optimized for the entire game
- Cursor change
- Added hints to puzzles
- Companion passthrough enabled sooner
- Minor bug fixes
Caster's Trap update for 30 September 2023
Version 1.1 is now Live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
