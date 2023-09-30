 Skip to content

Saleblazers update for 30 September 2023

Patch 0.1001

Patch 0.1001

Patchnotes via Steam Community

September 30th

Apologies for any issues you may be running into. We're keeping a close eye and fixing any issues that we see.

Please restart Steam to make sure you receive the update -- you can confirm the version number of 0.1001 at the bottom right of the main menu.

Planned changes

  • Might not be clear that the tutorial is not the actual game, so we will create a dialogue to skip the tutorial
  • Might not be clear that leveling up your character requires spending money in the pause menu, so we will remove the XP cap
  • Better explanation for shop floor labeling system
  • More QoL changes and fixes based on reports of people getting stuck

Bugfixes

  • Fixed Mac and Windows being unable to connect to each other
  • Fixed quest NPCs not talking to you if you unload their chunk sometimes
  • Fixed items not being able to be placed consistently
  • Fixed customer not leaving properly when told to leave
  • Fixed autocrafting not crafting items when chunk is unloaded
  • Fixed being unable to connect between Mac and Windows builds
  • Fixed softlock if you select "Last Totem" when dying to tutorial guards
  • Fixed null reference exception with an animation script
  • Fixed crafting component not saving stack sizes in recipe queue
  • Possible extra fix to bright screen glowing artifact
  • Fixed shop sign null reference exception
  • Moved water up in tutorial so that it's less likely for you to die from the fall in tutorial
  • Updated more doors in the game to allow AI to open them
  • Fixed null reference exception with VFX pooling system
  • Fixed null reference exception with employee cleaning task
  • Fixed edge case for error when saving/loading employees
  • Fix to one case of clients being stuck on a camera when spamming through dialogue together
  • Fixed default sense being blind/deaf, fixing customers not reacting to crimes
  • Fixed Pop Pop's house not being loaded in the correct state on some save files
  • Fixed collision on stairs near Kazai Village herbalist shops

Optimizations

  • Optimized some attribute add calls (warm, fire, and wet) which also fixed a bug with radiation not being removed sometimes
  • Optimized some nav mesh loading in some cases near Barry's Bazaar
  • Recombined meshes to improve framerate near Aiden's Glider tower
  • Recombined meshes in Snowville to increase framerate

Changes

  • Nerfed number of Gulper turrets in tutorial down from 3 to 1 to make tutorial easier
  • Set up new plastic recipes and increased usability of recycling machine
  • Nerfed number of security guards from 1 -> 2 -> 3 to 1 -> 1 -> 2 in tutorial

Polish

  • Audio levels fix for pop pop's burning house and wind being ducked when dashing
  • Adjusted placement of some swamp props
  • Adjusted props and lighting at Pippo's place
  • Added extra railings and set dressing in Kazai Village to better guide the player towards quest spots
  • Updated Bedroll description on item and research tree to better explain how to use it in game
  • Adjusted many items' hold and placement positions
  • Adjusted Zipline inside cave behind Pop Pop's house to be easier to interact with
  • Adjusted researcher's camera angle
  • Added more lights to Bazaar entrance to make it easier to see

Known Issues

  • Throwing items sometimes deals damage to client
  • Armor bars can sometimes get stuck on screen

