Patch 0.1001

September 30th

Apologies for any issues you may be running into. We're keeping a close eye and fixing any issues that we see.

Please restart Steam to make sure you receive the update -- you can confirm the version number of 0.1001 at the bottom right of the main menu.

Planned changes

Might not be clear that the tutorial is not the actual game, so we will create a dialogue to skip the tutorial

Might not be clear that leveling up your character requires spending money in the pause menu, so we will remove the XP cap

Better explanation for shop floor labeling system

More QoL changes and fixes based on reports of people getting stuck

Bugfixes

Fixed Mac and Windows being unable to connect to each other

Fixed quest NPCs not talking to you if you unload their chunk sometimes

Fixed items not being able to be placed consistently

Fixed customer not leaving properly when told to leave

Fixed autocrafting not crafting items when chunk is unloaded

Fixed being unable to connect between Mac and Windows builds

Fixed softlock if you select "Last Totem" when dying to tutorial guards

Fixed null reference exception with an animation script

Fixed crafting component not saving stack sizes in recipe queue

Possible extra fix to bright screen glowing artifact

Fixed shop sign null reference exception

Moved water up in tutorial so that it's less likely for you to die from the fall in tutorial

Updated more doors in the game to allow AI to open them

Fixed null reference exception with VFX pooling system

Fixed null reference exception with employee cleaning task

Fixed edge case for error when saving/loading employees

Fix to one case of clients being stuck on a camera when spamming through dialogue together

Fixed default sense being blind/deaf, fixing customers not reacting to crimes

Fixed Pop Pop's house not being loaded in the correct state on some save files

Fixed collision on stairs near Kazai Village herbalist shops

Optimizations

Optimized some attribute add calls (warm, fire, and wet) which also fixed a bug with radiation not being removed sometimes

Optimized some nav mesh loading in some cases near Barry's Bazaar

Recombined meshes to improve framerate near Aiden's Glider tower

Recombined meshes in Snowville to increase framerate

Changes

Nerfed number of Gulper turrets in tutorial down from 3 to 1 to make tutorial easier

Set up new plastic recipes and increased usability of recycling machine

Nerfed number of security guards from 1 -> 2 -> 3 to 1 -> 1 -> 2 in tutorial

Polish

Audio levels fix for pop pop's burning house and wind being ducked when dashing

Adjusted placement of some swamp props

Adjusted props and lighting at Pippo's place

Added extra railings and set dressing in Kazai Village to better guide the player towards quest spots

Updated Bedroll description on item and research tree to better explain how to use it in game

Adjusted many items' hold and placement positions

Adjusted Zipline inside cave behind Pop Pop's house to be easier to interact with

Adjusted researcher's camera angle

Added more lights to Bazaar entrance to make it easier to see

Known Issues