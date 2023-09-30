Patch 0.1001
September 30th
Apologies for any issues you may be running into. We're keeping a close eye and fixing any issues that we see.
Please restart Steam to make sure you receive the update -- you can confirm the version number of 0.1001 at the bottom right of the main menu.
Planned changes
- Might not be clear that the tutorial is not the actual game, so we will create a dialogue to skip the tutorial
- Might not be clear that leveling up your character requires spending money in the pause menu, so we will remove the XP cap
- Better explanation for shop floor labeling system
- More QoL changes and fixes based on reports of people getting stuck
Bugfixes
- Fixed Mac and Windows being unable to connect to each other
- Fixed quest NPCs not talking to you if you unload their chunk sometimes
- Fixed items not being able to be placed consistently
- Fixed customer not leaving properly when told to leave
- Fixed autocrafting not crafting items when chunk is unloaded
- Fixed being unable to connect between Mac and Windows builds
- Fixed softlock if you select "Last Totem" when dying to tutorial guards
- Fixed null reference exception with an animation script
- Fixed crafting component not saving stack sizes in recipe queue
- Possible extra fix to bright screen glowing artifact
- Fixed shop sign null reference exception
- Moved water up in tutorial so that it's less likely for you to die from the fall in tutorial
- Updated more doors in the game to allow AI to open them
- Fixed null reference exception with VFX pooling system
- Fixed null reference exception with employee cleaning task
- Fixed edge case for error when saving/loading employees
- Fix to one case of clients being stuck on a camera when spamming through dialogue together
- Fixed default sense being blind/deaf, fixing customers not reacting to crimes
- Fixed Pop Pop's house not being loaded in the correct state on some save files
- Fixed collision on stairs near Kazai Village herbalist shops
Optimizations
- Optimized some attribute add calls (warm, fire, and wet) which also fixed a bug with radiation not being removed sometimes
- Optimized some nav mesh loading in some cases near Barry's Bazaar
- Recombined meshes to improve framerate near Aiden's Glider tower
- Recombined meshes in Snowville to increase framerate
Changes
- Nerfed number of Gulper turrets in tutorial down from 3 to 1 to make tutorial easier
- Set up new plastic recipes and increased usability of recycling machine
- Nerfed number of security guards from 1 -> 2 -> 3 to 1 -> 1 -> 2 in tutorial
Polish
- Audio levels fix for pop pop's burning house and wind being ducked when dashing
- Adjusted placement of some swamp props
- Adjusted props and lighting at Pippo's place
- Added extra railings and set dressing in Kazai Village to better guide the player towards quest spots
- Updated Bedroll description on item and research tree to better explain how to use it in game
- Adjusted many items' hold and placement positions
- Adjusted Zipline inside cave behind Pop Pop's house to be easier to interact with
- Adjusted researcher's camera angle
- Added more lights to Bazaar entrance to make it easier to see
Known Issues
- Throwing items sometimes deals damage to client
- Armor bars can sometimes get stuck on screen
Changed files in this update