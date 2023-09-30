 Skip to content

CyberPigeon update for 30 September 2023

Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.1.3.2 Notes

  • NPCs will no longer always be present. Still currently just the one available, but now they have a random chance of appearing at a random point during the game.
  • Leaderboard should be able to show more than 15 scores now.

