9/30/2023 PATCH NOTES

Hope you are enjoying the new update, PhaigeX employees!

As always, following the recent update comes a period where whatever can go wrong will surely pop here and there. Together with the employees' feedback, we will immediately deal with workplace issues as it arise, and continuously provide improvements at the same time.

Workspace Improvements

[Arbalest]'s [Mode Shift] Adjustments

The Arbalest is designed to not rely on Tech Meter on its starting state, so we took out the Tech Meter gain bonuses on Levels 2 and 4 of [Mode Shift], since the usage of the Tech Meter is reserved solely for the optional passive [Mode Expansion]. Those are now replaced with more stat boosts (weapon piercing and movement speed) when in Breach Mode.

Inspired by the Pioneer Update's "box art" style of visual presentation, the images for the Transportal Banners have been updated. This art style change will extend to the game mode selection in the future as well.

Resolved Issues

[Dispersal Chaff] not Blocking Beams

[Composite Armor]'s Bugged Interaction with Certain Passives

Balancing [Explosive Boost] Damage

[Arbalest]'s Breach Mode having conflicts with the new Support Crafts

Description Typos

Missing Entries for New Ships Weapons and Passives in the Database

The people at Development wants to stick with improvements and fixes a while longer before moving forward to the next milestone. We thank you for the continuous support and feedback for PhaigeX. Keep them coming, and help us polish this gem of a game even further.

Towards a brighter future,

The PhaigeX MegaCorp.