Up Against Aliens update for 30 September 2023

Barrel Challenge Record Marker

Up Against Aliens update for 30 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update to add a marker in the Barrel Challenge mini game to see where the current record distance is in game.

Updated the main menu for better leaderboard readability.

