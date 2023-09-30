·Add almond water quantity setting.
·Fixed the issue of "level¡" that caused the light to change to the wrong color when switching to green.
·Fixed an issue where blue corridors would get stuck in other doors.
·Fixed an issue where entities would enter the blue corridor.
Backrooms:Run For Your Life update for 30 September 2023
Update patch v0.1
