 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Backrooms:Run For Your Life update for 30 September 2023

Update patch v0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12325444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

·Add almond water quantity setting.
·Fixed the issue of "level¡" that caused the light to change to the wrong color when switching to green.
·Fixed an issue where blue corridors would get stuck in other doors.
·Fixed an issue where entities would enter the blue corridor.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2559531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link