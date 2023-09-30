 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Only Fortress update for 30 September 2023

Third Game Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12325431 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Introduce in app purchases integrated with steam micro transactions API.
  • Do not allow upgrade spells which you don't have enough level.
  • Introduce many quests which will help for newcomers to understand the game mechanics.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2503131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link