Kombate Mexicano update for 30 September 2023

September 30th Changes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • It can be played with two controllers (always have updated drivers).
  • Correction and addition of texts.
  • TeclasEx by Deborah Cesta does not connect a fallen rival.
  • Tutorial improvements, font change, no time limit, you can no longer control the opponent.

