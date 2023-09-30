- It can be played with two controllers (always have updated drivers).
- Correction and addition of texts.
- TeclasEx by Deborah Cesta does not connect a fallen rival.
- Tutorial improvements, font change, no time limit, you can no longer control the opponent.
Kombate Mexicano update for 30 September 2023
September 30th Changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2515501
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update