Update v1.2

Hey guys, update #2 for Project City is here. Here's what is changed.

Added

Added Custom Save Slots

Added Crime Mule

Added Loans to Tech Company

Added Domesticating Territories

Added Gang Guilds

Added Crime Commit in Gang Territories

Added New Gangs

Changed

Reworked AI Gang Development & attack

Changed Save/Load System

Reworked Product Creation in Tech Company

Changed Item Weights

Changed Pause Menu Interactions

Fixed

Fixed Document Office Crafting to be more consistent.

NOTE: If you experience any freezing then please report it on the discord server as I have applied a fix but unsure about its effectiveness (i have no idea why the game is suddenly freezing)

Enjoy this update, 1.3 will be under development shortly.

Goodbye