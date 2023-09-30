- Added new difficulty system featuring 4 new difficulties
- Added more status effect icons
- Expanded status effect sheet
- Made some item descriptions more clear
- Added text to maps
- Added 10 new achievements
- Added 1 new npc
- Added 1 new optional boss
- Added after credits scene
- Made zoo entrance closer to other areas on zoo map
- Fixed bug where mutant human had incorrect animation in credits
- Added guns and hammers to raccoon's shop in city 1
- Added line breaks to various dialogue missing them
- Fixed cutoff text in various places
- Increased gp cost for mind games
- Made chain enemy gray
- Made damage sponge immune to poison
- Made shrouded snake have significantly less hp
- Added path to moon base
- Made 2nd shareholder boss immune to all damage until phase 2
- Fixed bug where you could get stuck in lab
- Made music stop after beating lab chase sequence
- Added a few new bits of dialogue
- Made roar have two cooldowns
Super Gorilla Quest update for 30 September 2023
Update notes for v1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2565731
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update