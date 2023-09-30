 Skip to content

Super Gorilla Quest update for 30 September 2023

Update notes for v1.2

Build 12325422

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new difficulty system featuring 4 new difficulties
  • Added more status effect icons
  • Expanded status effect sheet
  • Made some item descriptions more clear
  • Added text to maps
  • Added 10 new achievements
  • Added 1 new npc
  • Added 1 new optional boss
  • Added after credits scene
  • Made zoo entrance closer to other areas on zoo map
  • Fixed bug where mutant human had incorrect animation in credits
  • Added guns and hammers to raccoon's shop in city 1
  • Added line breaks to various dialogue missing them
  • Fixed cutoff text in various places
  • Increased gp cost for mind games
  • Made chain enemy gray
  • Made damage sponge immune to poison
  • Made shrouded snake have significantly less hp
  • Added path to moon base
  • Made 2nd shareholder boss immune to all damage until phase 2
  • Fixed bug where you could get stuck in lab
  • Made music stop after beating lab chase sequence
  • Added a few new bits of dialogue
  • Made roar have two cooldowns

Changed files in this update

