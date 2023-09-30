Update to Version 1.1.0 - WARMAP Phase One Complete

Phase one of the WARMAP updates has been completed.

With this a new game mode is now available on the WARMAP. This game mode is called Skirmish and is available on Republic held nodes that are in Stand Down. Additionally control inputs have been touched up with new keybindings being made available on the rebinding menus and several small artwork fixes have also been made.

So what is Skirmish?

Skirmish is a new game mode that is built as a long form play mode for Frontiers Reach. It allows a player to choose a Republic held node on the WARMAP that is currently in Stand Down and to roam the sector on that node freely. As the player roams the sector, the Scenario Manager (a core piece of code that runs the game when you're flying) will randomly select from a list of events to initiate. Once the event goes live enemies will spawn into the map and begin an assault. Where the enemies spawn and the targets they engage will vary depending on that event triggered, and the map that you are playing on as each map is rigged differently. Skirmish is available for play on both space and planet nodes.

Skirmish mode can be ended at any time by requesting to exfiltrate from the sector that you currently in. Be sure to check the rebindings menu to determine what the exfiltration key is for each control scheme.

Reworked Control Schemes.

Control schemes have been touched up with a focus on Gamepad controls. By default the Select button on the gamepad is now used as a modified to allow the A, B, X, Y, buttons to be used for other function. Additionally Hold, and Multi-tap functionality now exists for some bindings that previously did not have them. And last but not least, the control schemes have been adjusted to hopefully reduce the likelihood of different pieces of hardware fighting each other priority.

Artwork and Bug Fixes.