Due to some unintended behavior, pressing the Trigger button while walking forward would automatically make the character run. This made it very difficult to start Trigger Combos with moves that included a forward direction. The behavior has been fixed to remove this.
Pressing Forward + Trigger together at the same time, however, will still result in a run.
Schwarzerblitz update for 30 September 2023
[Bug fix] Pressing Trigger while advancing won't cause unwanted running
