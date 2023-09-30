 Skip to content

Schwarzerblitz update for 30 September 2023

[Bug fix] Pressing Trigger while advancing won't cause unwanted running

Share · View all patches · Build 12325387 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to some unintended behavior, pressing the Trigger button while walking forward would automatically make the character run. This made it very difficult to start Trigger Combos with moves that included a forward direction. The behavior has been fixed to remove this.
Pressing Forward + Trigger together at the same time, however, will still result in a run.

