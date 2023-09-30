 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Decopins update for 30 September 2023

SUPER DEATH MODE

Share · View all patches · Build 12325288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For those who easily cleared Death Mode, we have more difficult "SUPER DEATH MODE".
Can you clear it?

SUPER DEATH MODE can be challenged after clearing Normal Mode.
Please update "Decopins".
Have the Achievements for clearing SUPER DEATH MODE.
The final boss of all modes has become stronger.

More news!
“Decopins2” store page is now open. Scheduled for release in January 2024.
This time Hamburger try to escape!?

[Decopins2 Store Page](https://store.steampowered.com/app/2609860/ style=button)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2130441 Depot 2130441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link