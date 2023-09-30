Share · View all patches · Build 12325288 · Last edited 30 September 2023 – 14:59:09 UTC by Wendy

For those who easily cleared Death Mode, we have more difficult "SUPER DEATH MODE".

Can you clear it?

SUPER DEATH MODE can be challenged after clearing Normal Mode.

Please update "Decopins".

Have the Achievements for clearing SUPER DEATH MODE.

The final boss of all modes has become stronger.

More news!

“Decopins2” store page is now open. Scheduled for release in January 2024.

This time Hamburger try to escape!?



[Decopins2 Store Page](https://store.steampowered.com/app/2609860/ style=button)