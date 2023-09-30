 Skip to content

EndlessShinyBlues update for 30 September 2023

2.5.2 Update

Build 12325262

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EndlessShinyBlues

  • Allow button clicks before the end of the title screen transition animation

Hibiscus

  • Text consisting of line breaks only, incorrectly used parser internal text during escape phase
  • Text disappeared when DPI scaling was not 100%, 125%, 150%, 200%
  • Video playback with @VideoWait enabled now allows to specify if skipping is allowed or not, and a prompt is displayed when the player enters an action.
  • The state specified by @VideoWait is now automatically reset after video playback ends.
  • The three components of RGB overlay now change at a percentage rate.
  • New RGB parameter control commands.
  • @Backward and @Forward will not be executed when ignoring order parameters.
  • Rotation parameters are not copied after transition is complete.
  • Rotation is not updated based on back

