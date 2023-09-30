2.5.2 Update

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
EndlessShinyBlues
- Allow button clicks before the end of the title screen transition animation
Hibiscus
- Text consisting of line breaks only, incorrectly used parser internal text during escape phase
- Text disappeared when DPI scaling was not
100%,
125%,
150%,
200%
- Video playback with
@VideoWait enabled now allows to specify if skipping is allowed or not, and a prompt is displayed when the player enters an action.
- The state specified by
@VideoWait is now automatically reset after video playback ends.
- The three components of RGB overlay now change at a percentage rate.
- New RGB parameter control commands.
-
@Backward and
@Forward will not be executed when ignoring order parameters.
- Rotation parameters are not copied after transition is complete.
- Rotation is not updated based on back
