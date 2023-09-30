Update 92 - New map mode, Blood Moon

Hi all,

Imagine the Blood Moon effect, which appears when a guardian spawns, actually lasting throughout the entire map! That's exactly what the new map mode does. Technically it doubles the spawn rate of the normal attackers.

As usual, you have to unlock everything on a map to be able to use the new map mode.

We've also mirrored (flipped left-to-right) the unique and legendary crystals. This makes it easier for color blind players to know which crystals are worth their time.

Till later,

André