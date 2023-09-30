 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 30 September 2023

Bird Up(grade)

Share · View all patches · Build 12325230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Whiskers now saves held items between areas.

  • Grabbing onto Whiskers now allows you to glide.

  • Gardener can now grab Whiskers while perched.

  • Gardeners Recall now also recalls Whiskers. (You don't need to finish the animation.)

  • Whiskers now gains Block from holding items with a Block stat.

  • Whiskers will no longer continue attacking dead enemies.

  • Fixed various weird grab interactions with Whiskers.

  • Bookkeeper's Fire Bombs now only target player characters. (Not Whiskers.)

  • Fixed Whiskers screaming too much while attacking.

