Whiskers now saves held items between areas.
Grabbing onto Whiskers now allows you to glide.
Gardener can now grab Whiskers while perched.
Gardeners Recall now also recalls Whiskers. (You don't need to finish the animation.)
Whiskers now gains Block from holding items with a Block stat.
Whiskers will no longer continue attacking dead enemies.
Fixed various weird grab interactions with Whiskers.
Bookkeeper's Fire Bombs now only target player characters. (Not Whiskers.)
Fixed Whiskers screaming too much while attacking.
Gatedelvers Playtest update for 30 September 2023
Bird Up(grade)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
