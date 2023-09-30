 Skip to content

Fortune's Run update for 30 September 2023

Patch 0.2.122

Patch 0.2.122

Build 12325225

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GN, E! Patch 0.2.122 is out. Nothing major this time.

  • Increased fire damage to Anserrah. You can now use the pipe gas leaks to make the fight easier.
  • Fixed a bug which made the use key unuseable, blocking all progression. Whoops.
  • Fixed rapidly exiting the terminal getting the camera stuck in the camera view forever.
  • Fixed a visual bug when the boss dies at the same time as he throws a bola which looked a bit like the snowflake artifact from STALKER.
  • Added PDA to the lab explaining the devicectl command.
  • Made the turret at the center of the hull disable itself after the intro so it doesn't 1 shot the player when they're exploring later on.
  • Added Ulibok's missing voice lines and gave him a dodge move when taking damage.
  • Fixed Lab Module power state not save/loading.

Still working on the other issues. Soon!

