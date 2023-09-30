The Release of V0.6.9

Content for v0.6.9

The new content for 6.9 is mostly aimed around expanding the sailor storyline, featuring Sarah and Captain Belmont. To get to this new content you can simply continue along the sailor path, or for those who have not yet discovered it:

Intro > Leave with Kate > Lie to Belmont > Sleep with him > Join Mercenaries > Agree in the optional event with Belmont that appears.

That should get you started!

Other updates:

Other than expanding on the existing story and including all the new art, I've also gone ahead and improved on the game's performance and reduce its total file size significantly. The game itself is bigger, but the file size should actually be a lot smaller this time!