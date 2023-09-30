- Added sound when getting wet
- When you crash, the object you crashed into is now painted in a bright orange as a warning :)
- Changed rounding on XC goals like triangle in Brauneck
- Removed some clouds from Brauneck
- Added button to pause screen to change levels
- Added link to discord & feedback in main menu
- Increased scroll speed in levels menu
- Darkened background in menus to increase contrast
Panda & Crow: A Paraglide Adventure Playtest update for 30 September 2023
0.6.95 (Sep 30)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
