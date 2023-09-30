 Skip to content

Panda & Crow: A Paraglide Adventure Playtest update for 30 September 2023

0.6.95 (Sep 30)

0.6.95 (Sep 30)

  • Added sound when getting wet
  • When you crash, the object you crashed into is now painted in a bright orange as a warning :)
  • Changed rounding on XC goals like triangle in Brauneck
  • Removed some clouds from Brauneck
  • Added button to pause screen to change levels
  • Added link to discord & feedback in main menu
  • Increased scroll speed in levels menu
  • Darkened background in menus to increase contrast

