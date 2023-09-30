Quality of Life Patch

Map zoom in and out speed is fixed.

Map now shows most resources to help find what you need for crafting. Will improve overtime with filters and more detailed information.

Crafting stations will now pull directly from your personal or extended (chests) inventory.

Treasure from treasure maps will now show an effect for where to dig and prompt the player to Dig when near.

Added a shift-click hint to storage letting you know how to split items.

Fixed known exception bugs that caused you to have to quit the game and reload from a previous save.

Added more crafted items.

Art fixes for mouths and other objects.

Fixed bug with the E key (action key) on character name screen always switching to the first pronoun option.

Fix blocking bug for the Under the Sea quest. Now will progress with any power box you find.