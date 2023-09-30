Update 1.3.1

Here we are with a few updates and new features!
- Fixed accidental bug in 1.3.0 that made the black fading screens fade away too soon
- All effects will now show their image in a larger size, as well as their description
- Call Out spirit card fully added
- Descriptions on missing Self cards
- Deia-rei hyperlink fixed
- Spirit Card back button now throbs when the open card is resolved. MANY new players get confused about how to close the spirit card.
- Cooldown on some chatbox messages
- Added tutorial pushes so you are more likely to unlock the character that is aligned with your tutorial answers
- Game Setup animations fixed, could select options accidentally.
- Disconnect/Reconnect (DCRC) massively reworked, now functions much, much quicker. Players can be disconnected or lose internet access at any time and return to the ritual. If the host's PC turns off or something, however, the ritual still treats it as if you died. This likely won't be changed. Apollyon has never crashed.
- Player disconnection unselects tokens
- Taara's Kharmic abilities go to the chat, instead of popup functions.
- Reconnecting players cant move tokens.
- Steam profile pictures are now squares.
- New Menu links
- The Compass on the ritual menu will now highlight the current token position while not hovered
- Opening Z once you see the Wandering Spirit no longer avoids it
- Standard tale cards fully open their theme, and step an opposing theme closed twice. not fully.
- Fixed replication for effects that occur when a spirit is closed, as well as those that change the music pitch.
- Changed how many variables replicate to allow faster joining. Random variables will now work over very bad pings.
- New Dark Bargains objectives
