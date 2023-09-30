Branching Dialogue fixed!

Banditos Banditos I have done it. I fixed the branching dialogue now when you finish a conversation and come back it will move on to other talking points.

Not only that but some bug fixes here and there! got the shops sorta working so that's later when the inventory is done and linked up to the dialogue!

Btw i was kinda keeping it hush hush but when the inventory works you'll be able to set up camp anywhere and hang out and chill between adventures!

Also Horse Riding is nearing the middle point of dev and i am using the cows for now thats why youll see a cow standing and not moving outside the cantina.

Also I would like to ask seeing how you all are the players of the game. Would you like the cantina to be moved into the city or should I keep it at the border and build a town around there. To me it doesnt make sense the cantina is in the middle of nowhere.

Banditos with Bandanas including a few new colors like red.

This makes it so i can have henchmen in the gangs and work on the leaders as well. Yes I will make them joinable or not your choice because thats a video game, choices and fun.

Working on bounty hunting as well for free no micro transactions for gameplay.

Thats all for now.

Games for gamerrrrsss Always!

Blake"AggressiveKiwi" Out!