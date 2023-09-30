Release Update

Hello everyone,

We are excited to announce that the game has been live for three days now! First of all, we want to express our deepest gratitude for all the feedback and suggestions from our player community. We have been working around the clock to implement your valuable suggestions to enhance the gameplay experience.

During this period, we are focusing on the development of new content, including new monsters, defensive towers, and islands. Of course, if you have any feedback on the existing content, we will also continue to work on those in parallel. We hope to roll out new updates as soon as possible.

Here's a breakdown of what has been updated in this version:

Fixes:

Resolved the issue where rapid clicking during the card-drawing phase would result in multiple rewards.

Addressed the occasional glitch where cards would not correctly move into the hand area.

Fixed the issue where some monsters would hide in unreachable locations.

Added a double-check mechanism to ensure that small creatures are properly destroyed upon death.

Included a new feature for scene initialization that carries over player settings from other scenes.

Adjusted the minimum volume setting, allowing for complete muting of the background music.

Text corrections.

Added a queue system for opening treasure chests to avoid overlaps.

Players can now move freely while opening card packs.

Fixed interactions and card refund functions for the deconstructor.

Improved the counting of island entrances to avoid incorrect data that would significantly affect game difficulty.

Fine-tuned pathfinding parameters to reduce strange monster pathfinding behaviors.

locations after the monster's death. Minor fixes to various interaction animations and sound effects.

Adjustments:

Altered monster parameters, reducing their health but significantly increasing their numbers for more visual impact.

Increased the attributes of all defense towers, making their unique features more prominent.

Refined the battle result calculation rules to be more reasonable.

Again, significantly improved the attributes of the Boomerang.

Adjusted the healing formula for cows, reducing game difficulty in the later stages.

Optimizations:

Optimized floating UI update frequency and generation logic to reduce rendering and computation load.

Improved card UI layering.

Added asynchronous tile loading, reducing frame rate fluctuations.

Enhanced the basic global shader, adjusting light source computations.

Reduced the rendering cost of oceans.

Thank you again for your continued support and feedback. If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to reach out to us via community forums or other channels.