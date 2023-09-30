 Skip to content

多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 30 September 2023

0.3.16

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New vehicle Sherman Calliope!
  • You can now press the Spacebar key to Fire sub weapon (such as the Calliope rockets) and sub turrets .
  • The rank of the hull and turret has been separated, affecting the probability of turret selection for players.
  • Sophia's skill "Bigger is Better" has been modified: HE and Rocket Damage +2
  • Fixed the issue where some turret card displayed incorrect range.
  • Fixed the problem where connecting a controller caused the shortcut keys to malfunction.
  • Fixed the issue with incorrect color display for the enemy's gunline penetration indicator, and added a yellow line to represent possible penetration.

Rank adjustments:

  • M12 Turret: 4 -> 5
  • Churchill Mk IV: 4 -> 3
  • Panzerwerfer 42: 2 -> 3
  • Pz.III N: 3 -> 2
  • Sherman M4A2: 3 -> 4
  • Tiger II: 6 -> 7

