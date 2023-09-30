- New vehicle Sherman Calliope!
- You can now press the Spacebar key to Fire sub weapon (such as the Calliope rockets) and sub turrets .
- The rank of the hull and turret has been separated, affecting the probability of turret selection for players.
- Sophia's skill "Bigger is Better" has been modified: HE and Rocket Damage +2
- Fixed the issue where some turret card displayed incorrect range.
- Fixed the problem where connecting a controller caused the shortcut keys to malfunction.
- Fixed the issue with incorrect color display for the enemy's gunline penetration indicator, and added a yellow line to represent possible penetration.
Rank adjustments:
- M12 Turret: 4 -> 5
- Churchill Mk IV: 4 -> 3
- Panzerwerfer 42: 2 -> 3
- Pz.III N: 3 -> 2
- Sherman M4A2: 3 -> 4
- Tiger II: 6 -> 7
