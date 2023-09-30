 Skip to content

Warlocks Deeds Playtest update for 30 September 2023

Update 30th September 2023

Another adjustment to the priest quest for teleporter access. I now provide you with the 3 nearest teleport points so that some of the network is visible early game. Finding the teleport even with the location can be tricky as they are in underground settlements, So you either dig down or look about for an entrance.

Sleeper based AI respawning too fast, doubled respawn time.

Changes the way the search works for loot based questing.

Changed the input system to support capital letters correctly.

High Tech achievement pops at the wrong time, This is now corrected.

Targeting teleport showed an unusual icon, corrected.

