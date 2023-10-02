 Skip to content

Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans 2 update for 2 October 2023

UPDATE v.1.1 - PATCH NOTES

UPDATE v.1.1 - PATCH NOTES

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Level Bowling: Improved the minigame section in the bowling alley.
  • Level Bowling: Disabled the use of the yellow tube when it's no longer necessary.
  • Minigame Memory: Added an indicator for the remaining rounds.
  • Minigame Memory: Don't deduct points from those who guess if the person who bet before them guessed incorrectly.
  • Minigame Memory: Added visual feedback to highlight success/error.
  • Minigame Airboats: In some modes, the barrel on the airboat appeared for a second at the beginning of the minigame.
  • Minigame Airboats: On some platforms, the reeds below remained hidden.
  • Minigame Bananaboat: Sometimes, the icon for one of the two banana boats wasn't displayed.
  • Minigame Bananaboat: Improved the quality of water reflections.
  • Level Market: The sky above the embassy's roof was too bright.
  • Level Estate: Optimized to prevent framerate drops.
  • Level Market: Fixed some glitches with the ladder just after the boss fight.
  • Level Bowling: Improved some logical triggers, like the exit from the bowling alley to the left, which sometimes didn't immediately start the cutscene.
  • Terence: Couldn't use kicks while holding a stick, fixed.
  • Level Bowling: Disabled ladder once on the roof.
  • Level Bowling: Sorting issues between shadows and chimneys.
  • Level Military Base: Missing sound for an easter egg.
  • Minigames SFX: In several minigames, sounds came from the left instead of the correct position.
  • Minigame Pelota: Shadow of the ball and players appeared in front of the characters.
  • Minigame Bananaboat: After the minigame ends, the raft automatically straightens.
  • Level Military Base: The acid splash from enemy weapons couldn't be seen in some areas of the prisons.
  • Level Bowling: Weighted elevators could be activated by brushing against them from below.
  • Level Bowling: An easter egg could be activated too easily.
  • Skins Color: Increased the color palette for Bud and Terence's outfits.
  • Minigame Pelota: After the game ends, the "start turn" arrow appeared on the players.
  • Boss Fight Hints: Improved the positioning of hints and the boss bar to avoid hiding parts of the scene.
  • Terence: Performing a flurry of slaps on an object dragged by Bud caused Terence to remain in the air.
  • Enemy Summoners: Now, when they call reinforcements, it's always highlighted by sound and a balloon.
  • Minigame Airboats: In Story mode, playing alone, if you started the minigame after switching characters, the airboat controls didn't work anymore (e.g., starting with Bud and switching to Terence before the minigame).
  • Minigame Pelota: The button hint remained next to the player if they didn't perform the shot in time.
  • Cutscenes: General polishing of cutscenes and improvements to skip cutscenes.

