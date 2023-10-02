UPDATE v.1.1 - PATCH NOTES

- Level Bowling: Improved the minigame section in the bowling alley.
- Level Bowling: Disabled the use of the yellow tube when it's no longer necessary.
- Minigame Memory: Added an indicator for the remaining rounds.
- Minigame Memory: Don't deduct points from those who guess if the person who bet before them guessed incorrectly.
- Minigame Memory: Added visual feedback to highlight success/error.
- Minigame Airboats: In some modes, the barrel on the airboat appeared for a second at the beginning of the minigame.
- Minigame Airboats: On some platforms, the reeds below remained hidden.
- Minigame Bananaboat: Sometimes, the icon for one of the two banana boats wasn't displayed.
- Minigame Bananaboat: Improved the quality of water reflections.
- Level Market: The sky above the embassy's roof was too bright.
- Level Estate: Optimized to prevent framerate drops.
- Level Market: Fixed some glitches with the ladder just after the boss fight.
- Level Bowling: Improved some logical triggers, like the exit from the bowling alley to the left, which sometimes didn't immediately start the cutscene.
- Terence: Couldn't use kicks while holding a stick, fixed.
- Level Bowling: Disabled ladder once on the roof.
- Level Bowling: Sorting issues between shadows and chimneys.
- Level Military Base: Missing sound for an easter egg.
- Minigames SFX: In several minigames, sounds came from the left instead of the correct position.
- Minigame Pelota: Shadow of the ball and players appeared in front of the characters.
- Minigame Bananaboat: After the minigame ends, the raft automatically straightens.
- Level Military Base: The acid splash from enemy weapons couldn't be seen in some areas of the prisons.
- Level Bowling: Weighted elevators could be activated by brushing against them from below.
- Level Bowling: An easter egg could be activated too easily.
- Skins Color: Increased the color palette for Bud and Terence's outfits.
- Minigame Pelota: After the game ends, the "start turn" arrow appeared on the players.
- Boss Fight Hints: Improved the positioning of hints and the boss bar to avoid hiding parts of the scene.
- Terence: Performing a flurry of slaps on an object dragged by Bud caused Terence to remain in the air.
- Enemy Summoners: Now, when they call reinforcements, it's always highlighted by sound and a balloon.
- Minigame Airboats: In Story mode, playing alone, if you started the minigame after switching characters, the airboat controls didn't work anymore (e.g., starting with Bud and switching to Terence before the minigame).
- Minigame Pelota: The button hint remained next to the player if they didn't perform the shot in time.
- Cutscenes: General polishing of cutscenes and improvements to skip cutscenes.
Changed files in this update