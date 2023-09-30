Update 1.5.29: updated some in-game content

Hi stalkers!
A small update was released:
Some in-game content was updated.
- A few emails you receive contained outdated data (old .ml links which are discontinued because not reliable).
Now FT only uses bitly links, they just work perfectly.
- Two text strings were also updated to reflect changes and correct one typo.
The other update I talked about last time will be released when I have time, I don't know when.
It will be the complete French language pack.
Have fun, thanks for playing!
-Yanka
Changed files in this update