Forbidden Trip | 禁断の旅 update for 30 September 2023

Update 1.5.29: updated some in-game content

Share · View all patches · Build 12323869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi stalkers!

A small update was released:

Some in-game content was updated.

  • A few emails you receive contained outdated data (old .ml links which are discontinued because not reliable).
    Now FT only uses bitly links, they just work perfectly.
  • Two text strings were also updated to reflect changes and correct one typo.

The other update I talked about last time will be released when I have time, I don't know when.
It will be the complete French language pack.

Have fun, thanks for playing!

-Yanka

