Update 1.5.29: updated some in-game content

Hi stalkers!

Some in-game content was updated.

A few emails you receive contained outdated data (old .ml links which are discontinued because not reliable).

Now FT only uses bitly links, they just work perfectly. Two text strings were also updated to reflect changes and correct one typo.

The other update I talked about last time will be released when I have time, I don't know when.

It will be the complete French language pack.

Have fun, thanks for playing!

-Yanka