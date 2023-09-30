Feature Friday - September 29th, 2023. AND 7th Plague beta coming next week!

The beta for our next feature arc — Creatures of the 7th Plague — is coming next week! Once it's up, we'll post our Feature Friday updates to the beta branch until the beta is over and merged into the mainline.
Keep an eye out! Live and drink, friends.
204.108
- When you first get a recoiler, you now gain an activated ability Recoil that selects from among your recoilers to interact with, sorted by the most recently used. In existing saved games, drop a recoiler and pick it up again to gain the activated ability.
- The default interaction for programmable and reprogrammable recoilers in your inventory is now "imprint" if they have not yet been imprinted.
- Recoilers are now metal. Existing recoilers in saved games will not be affected.
- Autoexplore no longer attempts to talk to sparking baetyls that are hostile to you.
- The offer dialog for sparking baetyls is now clearer about exactly which items will be offered, and it prefers to offer less valuable items.
- Swoop now respects being disabled via the "direct ability use" interaction.
- Barathrumite tinkers and arconauts who are no longer part of the Barathrumites faction are now described as urshiib tinkers and arconauts, respectively.
- Stairwell teleporters are now interesting. Existing teleporters in saved games will not be affected.
- The default interaction for data disks is no longer "learn" when you already know how their recipe. For known item recipes in your inventory, the default action is now usually "build"
- Creatures no longer attempt to use Intimidate or Menacing Stare against brainless targets.
- You can no longer use crayons on the world map.
- Fixed several bugs that made creatures much less willing to forgive friendly fire incidents than they were supposed to be.
- Fixed a bug that made skin glitter implants held as thrown or improvised weapons refract light. Existing implants in saved games will not be affected.
- Fixed a bug that made being overburdened cause some actions to fail silently.
- Fixed a bug that made attempts to unequip cursed items fail silently.
- Fixed an exception that could happen rarely when liquids were moving around.
- Fixed some cases where in unusual circumstances you could be blamed for targeting someone with a missile attack who you hadn't meant to target.
- Fixed a bug that made autoexplore path to sparking baetyls whose request you had fulfilled and whose journal entry you had deleted.
- [modding] Added a MutationOnEquip part for equipped items that can give/improve a mutation.
