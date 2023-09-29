Spell Disk 0.4.4 patch

-
New boss added: Spore golem for the Grotto stage.
-
Some settings sensitive to the device, such as resolution, framerate, and vSync, will no longer be saved onto the save data. Instead, they will be saved in a separate file named "SpellDiskDeviceSetting.es3." As a result of this change, you may need to reconfigure your settings after the update.
-
Improved the legibility of the texts in Key Configuration, Settings, Tutorial, Tutorial Objectives, Game Mechanics, Item Info Panel, Action Prompts, Level Modifier, Descriptions, and Game Result screens.
-
Added an option to separately configure the spell sound volume in the settings. You can adjust spell effect sounds without affecting other sound effects in the game.
-
Fixed an error where progressing from the base mode to the survivor mode through a cutscene could sometimes disable the item information panel.
-
Removed some unusable artifacts from the survivor mode's weapon item pool.
Thank you for playing Spell Disk, and thank you for your support and feedback!
Changed files in this update