Spell Disk 0.4.4 patch

New boss added: Spore golem for the Grotto stage.

Some settings sensitive to the device, such as resolution, framerate, and vSync, will no longer be saved onto the save data. Instead, they will be saved in a separate file named "SpellDiskDeviceSetting.es3." As a result of this change, you may need to reconfigure your settings after the update.

Improved the legibility of the texts in Key Configuration, Settings, Tutorial, Tutorial Objectives, Game Mechanics, Item Info Panel, Action Prompts, Level Modifier, Descriptions, and Game Result screens.

Added an option to separately configure the spell sound volume in the settings. You can adjust spell effect sounds without affecting other sound effects in the game.

Fixed an error where progressing from the base mode to the survivor mode through a cutscene could sometimes disable the item information panel.