Spell Disk update for 29 September 2023

Spell Disk 0.4.4 patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New boss added: Spore golem for the Grotto stage.

  • Some settings sensitive to the device, such as resolution, framerate, and vSync, will no longer be saved onto the save data. Instead, they will be saved in a separate file named "SpellDiskDeviceSetting.es3." As a result of this change, you may need to reconfigure your settings after the update.

  • Improved the legibility of the texts in Key Configuration, Settings, Tutorial, Tutorial Objectives, Game Mechanics, Item Info Panel, Action Prompts, Level Modifier, Descriptions, and Game Result screens.

  • Added an option to separately configure the spell sound volume in the settings. You can adjust spell effect sounds without affecting other sound effects in the game.

  • Fixed an error where progressing from the base mode to the survivor mode through a cutscene could sometimes disable the item information panel.

  • Removed some unusable artifacts from the survivor mode's weapon item pool.

Thank you for playing Spell Disk, and thank you for your support and feedback!

